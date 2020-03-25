coronavirus outbreak

19 Deaths, Nearly 900 Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut

New numbers released on Wednesday show 19 people have now died of coronavirus in Connecticut and the state has 875 confirmed cases.

The information was posted on a Department of Public Health website.

As of Tuesday, the state of Connecticut reported 618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

The 257 new cases and seven new deaths are both the largest single-day jumps since the crisis began in Connecticut.

Here is how the new numbers break down by county:

  • Fairfield County: 546
  • New Haven: 127
  • Hartford County: 116
  • Litchfield County: 33
  • Middlesex County: 15
  • New London County: 9
  • Tolland County: 27
  • Windham County: 2

To help prevent the spread of the virus, the governor asked all non-essential businesses and not-for-profits to prohibit all in-person functions.

