Governor to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 10:45 A.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing at 10:45 a.m. today to provide updates on coronavirus in Connecticut.

Melissa McCaw, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, will also take part in the video conference briefing.

Plan for Reopening Connecticut

Many businesses have been closed since late-March and on Thursday, the governor detailed some of the criteria his advisory board has recommended for reopening the state and some businesses could reopen as of May 20..

At the top of the list is a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut. The state has seen eighth straight days of a net decline in hospitalizations, Lamont said.

The full list of criteria include:

  • 14-day decline of hospitalizations
  • Increased testing available
  • Sufficient contact tracing capacity
  • Protect high-risk populations
  • Adequate healthcare capacity
  • Adequate supply of PPE
  • Appropriate physical distancing regulations.

Lamont said he would look to open business by their ability to meet certain health risk assessments. Those businesses which can meet them will open first.

