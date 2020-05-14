Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 2 P.M.

The governor will be giving his COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. today.
Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined by Amy Porter, the commissioner of the Department of Aging and Disability Services, and Dr. Albert Ko, the co-chair of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.
This briefing comes after another briefing from members of the governor’s Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group’s business committee.
U.S. & World
The state saw 522 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 34,855. There were 84 new fatalities. The death toll in Connecticut now stands at 3,125.