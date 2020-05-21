governor ned lamont

Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at State Park This Morning

Today is the second day that several Connecticut businesses that had been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been allowed to open and the governor will be giving a briefing this morning on the state’s response efforts.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. at Gay City State Park in Hebron.

He will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.

On Wednesday, the state issued guidelines and restrictions for people using Connecticut’s state-run beaches and parks this summer, including wearing masks or face coverings whenever they are in close proximity to others and remaining 15 feet away from others on the beach.

Swimming will allowed at shoreline state parks, but the DEEP is closing beaches at inland state parks and prohibit swimming at inland state parks.

