Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will be providing an update at 4 p.m. Wednesday on COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the state. He has been doing the briefings through video conference.
CASES OF COVID-19 IN CONNECTICUT
As of Tuesday, there were 7,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 1,308 people were hospitalized and there have been 277 COVID-19-associted deaths.
CT'S COVID-19 PEAK COULD COME IN WEEKS
The latest forecast from a respected COVID-19 model from the University of Washington shows the peak of the coronavirus in Connecticut might come within two weeks -- on April 22 -- when 138 deaths are expected in a single day. The model projects 4,003 total COVID-19 deaths in the state through the summer.