Lamont Says Social Distancing Must Continue

Gov. Ned Lamont cautioned on Friday that the positive signs the state Department of Public Health is seeing in the numbers of hospitalizations statewide doesn't mean it is time to stop practicing social distancing.

New patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 have stabilized over the past few days.

Lamont said he had heard from some restaurant and business owners telling him it was time to open up again. Lamont said that would be the wrong decision and that the best action now is to stay the course.

He said the war against the "invisible enemy" was not yet won.

"This silent enemy just doesn't surrender," Lamont said.

As Connecticut goes into the Easter holiday weekend, the governor strongly recommended that family holiday gatherings be limited to to those already in the household.

Cases of Coronvirus in Connecticut

Connecticut has 9,784 confirmed cased of COVID-19.

State officials said more than 33,502 patients have been tested in Connecticut, 1,464 patients have been hospitalized and 380 have died, as of Thursday.

Bars and Restaurants Closed

On Thursday, the governor announced that all restaurants, bars, and non-essential businesses will remain closed through May 20. Most of those have been closed since March 20, when the governor issued his first executive order.

He planned to issue a new executive order on Friday mandating the closures through May 20. The order also pertains to malls, amusement parks, and other businesses.

Schools Closed Until May 20

The May 20 date coincides with Lamont's directive announced Thursday that all schools will remain closed until at least that time.

“Out of the best interests of the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff, we feel this is the best approach at this time,” Lamont said in a statement. “We’ll continue consulting with our public health experts and education officials in the coming weeks as the situation continues to change. I want everyone to know that this is done out of an abundance of caution, and our education officials will continue to speak with school districts to help amplify their learn-from-home initiatives during this difficult time.”

Relief For Renters

Gov. Lamont will also sign an executive order on Friday to provide relief to renters in the state. The order includes a provision prohibiting landlords from issuing eviction notices through July 1. Exceptions could be made for tenants who are an extreme nuisance or could cause harm to the landlord, according to Lamont's chief of staff, Paul Mounds.

The order also enacts an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April. A second 60-day grace period will be available for May rents, at the request of the renter. The renter will need to notify the landlord they have lost their job or been significantly impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

CTAlert Notification System

The governor urges Connecticut residents to sign up for CTAlert, the state’s emergency alert system, which provides text message notifications to users. To subscribe, text the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.