Coronavirus Cases Close in on 14,000 in Connecticut; 671 Deaths

Coronavirus cases in Connecticut climbed by 608 since Monday and there were 69 new deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That brings the total to 13,989 cases and the death toll has now reached 671.

The number of hospitalizations statewide rose by 19, with 1,779 currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Gov. Lamont said one of the reasons the net increase in hospitalizations was down was because there were a large number of patients who were discharged since Monday.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a conference call with governors from New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Delaware to announce a plan to form a joint panel to develop a reopening plan for the region.

Massachusetts was later added to the partnership of northeastern states.

Lamont said he appointed former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi and Yale School of Medicine's Dr. Albert Ko to help lead the state's team, which will make recommendations on when Connecticut can begin to reopen.