Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

The governor will be providing an update Friday evening on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m.

As of Thursday, the state had 15,884 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,926 people are hospitalized and there have been 971 COVID-19-associated deaths, according to the state.

On Thursday, the state revealed the largest single-day coronavirus-related death total with 200 new deaths reported since the day before.

Residents Urged to Wear Masks

As the pandemic goes on, the governor has been urging residents statewide to wear cloth masks in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said he is likely to issue an executive order requiring the wearing of masks soon.

Lamont said he wants employers and employees to wear masks in any place where public interactions are taking place. He singled out grocery stores as a business where he wants to see masks worn.

The governor's recommendation is for cloth-face masks, not surgical masks or N95 respirators, said Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer.

New Haven and Hamden have already issued executive orders requiring that people wear face coverings those communities.