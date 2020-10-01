coronavirus in connecticut

Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

The governor is going to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on COVID-19 in Connecticut.

The briefing comes as the rate of positive test rates in Connecticut has increased over the last several weeks. The governor said Wednesday that it was the second day in a row that the positivity rate was 1.8 percent, a level the state had not seen since June 23.

The state also had 104 active coronavirus hospitalizations as of Wednesday, which would also be the highest level since June. That was up 12 from the day before.

The race is on not just to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but also determine how to distribute it ethically and efficiently. All Americans likely will have access to a developed vaccine within a year to a year and half of approval, but a CDC advisory group is recommending initial doses go to healthcare workers and high risk groups first.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. and the governor will provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

