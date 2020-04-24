COVID-19

Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 Response in Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 4:15 p.m. to give an update on the state’s efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been 23,100 cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, 1,947 patients are currently hospitalized and there have been 1,639 COVID-19-associated deaths, according to statistics released on Thursday.

In all, 71,497 people had been tested for COVID-19 as of yesterday.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 9 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Signs Aid Bill ; FDA Issues Hydroxychloroquine Warning

Joe Biden 9 hours ago

Biden Says He Thinks Trump Will Try to Delay the November Election

Lamont; Kathleen Silard, the president and CEO of Stamford Health; and Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard will all take part in the video conference briefing.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us