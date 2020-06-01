governor ned lamont

Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue to Decrease, Cases Top 42,700

NBC 5 News

Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decrease as total cases reported in Connecticut top 42,700.

There was an increase of 539 cases overnight and 20 additional deaths.

There are 454 total hospitalizations in the state, with a decrease of 27.

There are now 42,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,944 deaths.

Cumulative hospital admissions have reached 9,559 since coronavirus emerged in Connecticut. 7,124 people have been discharged and there have been 1,981 deaths of people who had been hospitalized, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

The state started to reopen on May 20 and today is the day that hair salons, barber shops and the casinos reopened. Connecticut has had 42,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,944 deaths.

