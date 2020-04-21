coronavirus outbreak

Governor to Give Update on Impact of COVID-19 in CT

The governor is going to hold a briefing this afternoon to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, Connecticut had 19,815 COVID-19 cases and the death toll now stands at 1,331.

The briefing comes on the first full day that Connecticut residents are required to wear masks or face coverings in public situations where they cannot maintain an appropriate social distance.  

The order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

coronavirus outbreak
