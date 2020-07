The governor will be giving an update this morning on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.

As of Wednesday, the state has had 46,572 positive cases out of 475,862 tests reported, 100 hundred people are hospitalized to be treated for COVID-19 and 4,324 people have died.