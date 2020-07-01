Governor to Hold Briefing to Denounce Hate Crimes, Racial Slurs

Gov. Ned Lamont is holding a news conference today to denounce hate crimes and racial slurs.

He said the state is dealing with two public health crises-- racism and COVID-19 and we're never going to keep racism down unless we stand up.

The governor said the state legislature will be going back into session and will do what it needs to do when it comes to justice, but legislation is not enough.

""You've also go to change the heart," Lamont said, and he asked residents to stand up and if they see something, say something.

The governor also gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state's rate of positive COVID-tests yesterday was half a percent, down from .7 percent a day earlier.

The news conference comes at a time when residents of Connecticut have been coming together to call for racial justice after the death of George Floyd in May as well as some racial incidents in Connecticut.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was handcuffed and on the ground when a white police officer in Minneapolis held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Video of what happened to Floyd sparked outrage and led to protests and demonstrations across Connecticut as well as the nation and beyond.

The news briefing was held in Manchester, which is dealing with a racial incident in its own community.

Dozens gathered in Manchester in June after a racial incident there. Police arrested two men who were accused of yelling racial slurs at three Black teenagers who were riding their bikes down Main Street and stealing one of the teen’s bikes.

“Now is the time for change,” Darryl Thames, of the Manchester Board of Education, said.

He called on holding elected officials accountable for the community, the state and the world.

“This is a cross point in American history right now,“ Thames said, adding this is the time to seize the moment and make systemic changes to racism.

Tracy Patterson, a member of the Manchester board of education, got choked up while speaking and called on the community not to allow racism to happen in the town.

“We’re here together as one Manchester to denounce the two very painful racist incidents that have happened in the last couple of weeks,” State Rep. Geoff Luxenberg, the assistant majority leader said, adding that the community needs action to make change and words are not enough.

State Senator Saud Anwar, deputy president pro tempore, said legislation and zoning laws are needed to create fixes.

“We’re worried about the statues. I’m worried about the statues,” he said.

Lamont was joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Manchester Mayor Jay Moran, local state legislators, and other officials from Manchester and East Hartford.

Bysiewicz said hate, racism and discrimination are not welcome in Connecticut and they condemn those acts of intolerance.,

She said they are calling on residents to treat everyone with respect, dignity and kindness.

She called on residents to fill out the U.S. Census, which shows the diversity in the state, and to register to vote.

"Diversity is our state's greatest strength. It's our country's greatest strength," Bysiewicz added.

Police are investigating after two men allegedly yelled racial slurs at three Black teenagers riding their bikes down Main Street in Manchester.

In Bloomfield, police have made an arrest after an investigation into a complaint about a man directing racial slurs at an 8-year-old boy at a local pawn shop .

Bloomfield protesters gathered together on the Town Green on Saturday to express their frustrations following two race-related incidents.

There was second incident in Bloomfield after a candle-light vigil where a man said a white male pulled a gun on him.