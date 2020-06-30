Governor to Make Announcement on COVID-19 Impact on Youth Employment Programs

The governor will hold a briefing this morning to make an announcement about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on youth employment programs.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 10:30 a.m. at the Fair Haven Community Health Center in New Haven.

The governor on Tuesday said a $7.2 million program would jump start what can be done for kids and allow them to earn a paycheck and socialize in a safe way.

Last week, the governor and leaders of non-profits announced the launch of ConnectiCorps, a service-based program intended to put young people to work and provide for needs in the community by serving non-profits.