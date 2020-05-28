COVID-19

Governor to Take Part in News Conference on COVID-19 Testing Program

The governor will be at a news conference this morning about a mobile COVID-19 testing program.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Hartford for a 10 a.m. news conference at Parker Memorial Community Center about the launch of a mobile COVID-19 testing program by Trinity Health of New England and Charter Oak Health Center.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, State Rep. Brandon McGee and Hartford City Council President Maly D. Rosado will take part in the news conference.

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 9 hours ago

Protests Over George Floyd Death Turns Violent, Deadly in Minneapolis

coronavirus 7 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Jobless Claims Mount; American Airlines to Cut 5,000 Jobs

The mobile program will provide free COVID-19 testing in 19 different locations in the coming weeks, including in Hartford, East Hartford, Bloomfield, and Windsor.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus in connecticutgovernor ned lamont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us