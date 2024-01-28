Grandson attempted to mislead investigators in murder of Conn. grandmother: warrant

We’re learning more details about the man arrested in the murder of his grandmother in Bristol on Christmas Day. Police say he tried to mislead investigators on where he was on that day.

On Christmas Day last year, Bristol Police responded to a home on Morningside Drive West. There, they found 83-year-old Diana Jones dead inside her home. Her grandson 39-year-old Anthony Jones was arrested, accused of murdering her.

In an arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut, Anthony Jones told investigators he lived with his grandmother in the home and hinted that someone may have broken into the home.

Jones said he found the home “tossed” with a broken Brita filter and water spilled on the ground and was unable to open the door to his grandmother’s room. Diana Jones was found inside her bedroom dead after the Bristol Fire Department assisted. Neighbors say they heard arguing from the home in the past.

“They were having problems with him. Always having problems with him,” said David Japonis, of Bristol.

In the warrant affidavit, Anthony Jones claimed to police he left for his mother’s house Christmas Eve and spent the night at Page Park before waking up to hitchhike back home. He told police his cell phone tracking proved his location.

However, police say surveillance video shows that didn’t happen and that he left his phone at the park to mislead investigators. Cell data showing missed calls and incoming texts that were not answered and his phone not connecting to AirPod Pros which officers say indicated he was not near his phone.

Police also say Anthony Jones was arrested on domestic violence charges in an incident two days after his grandmother was found dead. Witnesses telling police they saw him behave violently saying things like: “I’m gonna kill you,” “I told you to do this,” and “I told you to do that.”

Anthony Jones is still being held on $5 million bond and is expected to be back in court on February 22.