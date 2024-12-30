Graphic: The 10 presidents who lived the longest — and the shortest

Jimmy Carter lived longer than any other president — and by a long shot.

Carter died Sunday at 100 years, 2 months and 29 days. That’s more than five years longer than the second-oldest president, George H.W. Bush.

Presidents, on average, have lived to 72 years. President Joe Biden, one of four presidents born in the 1940s, is already one of the 10 longest-living presidents. He turned 82 in November.

John F. Kennedy, at 46, and James Garfield, at 49, are the shortest-lived presidents. Both were assassinated.

