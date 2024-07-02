Missouri

Groom shot in the head by masked gunman during backyard St. Louis wedding

The newly married couple share two children together.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A St. Louis man remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being shot in the head by a masked gunman during his Friday night wedding reception.

Police said two masked gunmen entered the St. Louis backyard of the bride, Dulce Gonzalez, early Saturday as guests continued celebrating the couple's small home wedding, NBC affiliate KSDK-TV reported Monday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Her sister, Yaribeth Peña, told the station that two men wearing ski masks ordered guests not to move.

Police told the station that one gunman stood behind the groom, 32-year-old Manuel Gonzalez, as the other rifled through guests' pockets.

Then one of the gunmen shot the groom in the head before they both fled.

Peña said her sister is “distraught,” “depressed” and “heartbroken” as her new husband struggles to recover.

“He’s fighting for his life," Peña said. “We are hoping he pulls through."

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 41 mins ago

Biden quips that he ‘almost fell asleep onstage' at debate

Animals and Wildlife 51 mins ago

Boa constrictor gives birth to 14 baby snakes after living alone for nearly a decade

The couple share two children.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Missouri
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us