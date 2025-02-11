Google

Google changes Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America' in Maps app

President Donald Trump last month signed executive actions that included an order to make the name changes on official maps and federal communications.

By NBC Bay Area staff and CNBC

NBC Universal, Inc.

Google on Monday changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in Google Maps.

The change comes after the Trump administration updated its "official government sources."

"We've received a few questions about naming within Google Maps," the company said in a previous X post. "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

Google, based in Mountain View, California, has said the name Gulf of Mexico will remain displayed for users in Mexico. Users in other countries will see both names, according to the company.

The company also recently said it will start using the name "Mount McKinley" for the mountain in Alaska currently called Denali.

President Donald Trump last month signed executive actions that included an order to make the name changes on official maps and federal communications.

This article tagged under:

GoogleDonald Trump
