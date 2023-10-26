Halloween candy is getting more expensive — these are the 10 states where prices have gone up the most

The prices in the candy aisle feel a lot more like a trick than a treat these days.

Consumers looking to stock up on Reese's Cups, Snickers and pouches of Skittles are being met with a bad case of sticker shock at the register thanks to sugar shortages driving up the cost of production.

This year Americans are expected to spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy, up from $3.1 billion last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

With costumes factored in, the average American is expected to spend a record $108.24 on the spooky holiday. The previous record was 2021's $102.71.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

However, while candy prices are going up nationwide, some states are experiencing bigger price hikes than others.

Scholarship database Scholaroo analyzed the increase in candy prices since 2020 using data from the candy and chewing gum price index.

For instance, while residents of Hawaii can expect to pay 7.7% more for candy in 2023 than they did in 2022, Pennsylvania shoppers will be paying 13.15% more. For comparison, the cost of U.S. goods and services overall are up 3.7% from this time last year.

These are the states where Halloween candy prices have increased the most, and the least, since last year.

The 10 states where candy prices have increased the most since 2022

Maryland: 13.56% increase Pennsylvania: 13.15% increase New Jersey: 12.3% increase Maine: 12.29% increase Vermont: 11.93% increase New Hampshire: 11.0% increase Delaware: 11.78% increase New York: 11.5% increase Utah: 11:23% increase Connecticut: 11.1% increase

The 10 states where candy prices have increased the least since 2022

Alaska: 5.64% increase Colorado: 7.3% increase Oregon: 7.44% increase Washington: 7.53% increase Hawaii: 7.7% increase Michigan: 7.79% increase Arizona: 7.92% increase Wisconsin: 8.39% increase North Carolina: 8.42% increase Virginia: 8.45% increase

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies to adapt, innovate and succeed in this new era of business. Buy your ticket here.