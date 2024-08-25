Kamala Harris

Harris campaign says it has raised $540 million, sees surge of donations during DNC

Trump is also a formidable fundraiser, but appears to be outpaced in Harris' month-old campaign

By Aamer Madhani | The Associated Press

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. In the days following her rapid ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket, Harris quickly brought in a coterie of advisers from former President Barack Obama's White House and campaign efforts to join her team.
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign says it has now raised $540 million for its election battle against Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

The campaign has had no problems getting supporters to open their wallets since President Joe Biden announced on July 21 he was ending his campaign and quickly endorsed Harris. The campaign said it saw a surge of donations during last week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago where Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted their nominations.

“Just before Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday night, we officially crossed the $500 million mark," campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote in a memo released by the campaign on Sunday. "Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day.”

Trump has also proven to be a formidable fundraiser, but appears to be outpaced in her month-old campaign. Trump's campaign and its related affiliates announced earlier this month that they had raised $138.7 million in July — less than what Harris took in during her White House bid’s opening week. Trump’s campaign reported $327 million in cash on hand at the start of August.

The Harris fundraising totals were raised by Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees.

O'Malley Dillon said that nearly a third of contributions during convention week came from first-time contributors. About one-fifth of those first-time contributors were young voters and two-thirds were women, groups that the campaign sees as critical constituencies that Harris needs to turn out to win in November.

The Harris campaign says it has also seen a surge in volunteer support for the vice president. During convention week, supporters signed up for nearly 200,000 volunteer shifts to help the campaign.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kamala Harris
