HARTFORD

CT Father Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of 7-Week-Old Daughter

The father of a 7-week-old baby girl who died in 2018 has been found guilty of manslaughter, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

State authorities said 28-year-old Edwin Babilonia is being charged for the death of his daughter, Emily, in May of 2018. His daughter suffered injuries including a massive brain bleed and spinal cord injury.

Edwin was 23 years old when the incident happened. The baby's mother, then-20-year-old Ashley Perez-Rivera, was also arrested.

The investigation started when police responded to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center on the day of the incident to investigate. Early court paperwork shows that Perez-Rivera told police that Edwin dropped the baby, but trial testimony revealed that Edwin took his crying child into the bathroom where he "recklessly shook" her while trying to console her.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Edwin initially told officials that Perez-Rivera had abused the baby on several occasions, but police confronted him about inconsistencies in the statements and he confessed.

Emily passed away in the hospital multiple days after the incident.

Officials said neither parent had a prior record and that officials from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) said they had no prior involvement with the family.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine War 2 hours ago

Ukraine Claws Back More Territory Russia Is Trying to Absorb

soccer 3 hours ago

Abuse in Women's Pro Soccer League Was Systemic, Report Says

Both Edwin and Perez-Rivera were interviewed and arrested for their involvement in the death of their daughter. Perez-Rivera pleaded guilty to charges including criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury.

Edwin's attorney previously said his client claims the children were having trouble sleeping and the injuries were accidental. He's been taken into custody and has a sentencing date scheduled for Dec. 9.

This article tagged under:

HARTFORDkillingDivision of Criminal JusticeHartford State's Attorney
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us