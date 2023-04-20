4 People Shot, 2 Critically Injured, in Hartford, Conn.

A 12-year-old girl is among four people who were injured in a drive-by shooting in Hartford Thursday night.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said both the girl and a teenager are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after the shooting on Huntington Street.

The teen, who is 18 years old, was found on the side of the road near the girl, who was inside of a parked vehicle, according to police.

Two other men were shot and drove themselves to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their immediate condition is unknown.

NBC Connecticut Hartford Police investigate a shooting on Huntington Street.

Boisvert said the 12-year-old, "likely had nothing to do with it." Officers believe the three males that were shot in the area were the intended target.

Authorities said video surveillance in the area captured footage of a vehicle driving by and shooting at the three men. Police don't know if gunfire was returned.

Officers are working to release a vehicle description to the public.

The Major Crimes Unit is at the scene conducting an investigation. Detectives are door-knocking and reviewing surveillance video.

Boisvert described the incident as "very tragic and a very unfortunate incident."

Huntington Street is expected to remain closed well into the night. Police believe the incident was targeted.

No additional information was immediately available.