Woman Killed When Bullets Go Through Wall of Home in Hartford: Police

A 55-year-old woman was killed when bullets went through the walls of a home in Hartford Wednesday, according to police.

Police said officers first responded just after 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found rifle casings on the ground and bullet holes in the wall, windows and door of 28 Sisson Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When no one inside responded to officers' attempts to make contact, they entered and found a 55-year-old woman dead inside the apartment.

"Very brazen, upsetting. Upsetting. To the residents. To us. Lady was just home in her apartment, cooking. Heartbreaking," Lt. Aaron Boisvert with the Hartford Police Department said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police believe the suspects were driving by when they fired into the apartment. The Major Crimes Division is investigating.

Officers are also investigating a double shooting on Kent Street. One victim is listed in critical condition, the other stable. Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

Hartford police are asking anyone with information to call 860-722-TIPS. Information can be provided anonymously.