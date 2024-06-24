Hawaii

‘Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, surfer Tamayo Perry, dies in shark attack in Hawaii

The 49-year-old lifelong lifeguard also appeared in 2002's "Blue Crush" and in an episode of "Hawaii Five-O" in 2011.

By AP and Staff

A surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu's North Shore
AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File

A professional surfer and longtime lifeguard, who appeared in 2011's "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tamayo Perry, 49, died in the attack near Goat Island, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city's fire, police and emergency medical services departments responded to Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore just before 1 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites, Enright said.

Lifeguards brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement, Enright said.

Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016, Enright said. He also worked on major Hollywood projects, appearing in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," "Blue Crush" and "Hawaii Five-O."

California Jun 19

‘I tussled with the animal': Man describes shark attack off California beach

Florida Jun 7

Back-to-back shark bites cause Florida county to close waters

Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area following the attack, Enright said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all.”

“He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager said at a news conference. “Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

“Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, calling Perry’s death “a tragic loss.”

The images could be the first we’ve seen of a newborn great white shark.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HawaiiAnimals and Wildlife
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us