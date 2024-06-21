Climate change

Hawaii settles lawsuit filed by children that alleged state violated their right to life-sustaining climate

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green released a statement following the settlement affirming the state's commitment to achieving net-negative emissions by 2045.

By The Associated Press

FILE - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

Hawaii's governor and lawyers for youth plaintiffs on Thursday announced they settled a lawsuit alleging Hawaii violated the state constitution by operating a transportation system that harmed the climate and infringed upon the children's right to a clean and healthy environment.

The settlement reached in Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation recognizes children’s constitutional rights to a life-sustaining climate, Gov. Josh Green and attorneys at the public interest law firms Our Children's Trust and Earthjustice said in separate statements.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The agreement confirms the department's commitment to plan and implement changes to reach the state’s goal of net-negative emissions by 2045, the governor said.

The parties said the settlement was the first between a state government and youth plaintiffs to address constitutional issues arising from climate change.

The plaintiffs were aged 9 through 18 at the time the lawsuit was filed in June 2022. Their complaint said the department consistently prioritized building highways over other types of transportation.

The lawsuit said one plaintiff, a 14-year-old Native Hawaiian raised in Kaneohe, was from a family that has farmed taro for more than 10 generations. But extreme droughts and heavy rains caused by climate change reduced crop yields and threatened her ability to continue this cultural practice.

Rising sea levels also threatened to put their lands underwater, the complaint said.

U.S. & World

Natural disasters 9 mins ago

FEMA's disaster relief fund will run out of money by mid-August, Mayorkas says

Elections 2 hours ago

Judge dismisses charges in Nevada fake electors case over venue question, attorney general to appeal

In Montana, the state Supreme Court earlier this year upheld a landmark climate ruling that said regulators must consider the effects of greenhouse gas emissions when issuing permits for fossil fuel development. That case also was filed by youth plaintiffs.

May marked the 12th month in a row of record global temperatures. The unprecedented milestone follows what was also a record-breaking year for the number of heat-related deaths in the U.S. Meteorologist Chase Cain has a new analysis from Climate Central, identifying where climate change is making heat even more extreme for Americans.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Climate change
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us