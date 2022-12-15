‘He Didn't Want the Salad': Black Bear Caught Stealing Florida Man's Chick-fil-A Off Doorstep

A Florida man went without his dinner Wednesday night after a sneaky bear stole it off his doorstep.

Doorbell camera footage shows the black bear strolling up the man's Seminole County home, and swiping a bag of 30-piece chicken nuggets and fries he had ordered from Chick-fil-A.

However, another part of his order in a separate bag was left behind.

"He didn't want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad," the man quips. "Hmm, weird."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are approximately 4,050 black bears in Florida, with the largest concentration of the population around the east central portion of the state, where Seminole County is located.

And while Florida black bears' diets are mostly plant-based (80%), they are omnivores because they eat both plants and animals.