He Shot at ‘Everyone He Saw': Atlanta Spa Workers Recount Horrors of Shooting

“He didn’t say a word. I think that alone shows how premeditated and bent on a motive he was,” survivor Eunji Lee exclusively told NBC Asian America

Eunji Lee and Eun Ja Kang survived the shooting at Gold Spa in Atlanta.
Eunji Lee had been napping in the break room at Gold Spa, while her co-worker Eun Ja Kang was waiting for a ride, when she heard a “tick, tick” sound.

She would later discover it was the sound of a gun; a white man had just shot three of their co-workers in complete silence, both survivors said.

“He didn’t say a word. I think that alone shows how premeditated and bent on a motive he was,” Lee exclusively told NBC Asian America.

Lee, 41, and Kang, 48, are the two employees who were on staff at the time who survived the shooting at Gold Spa. Three of their colleagues were killed March 16, along with five others in a string of attacks at three spas in the Atlanta area. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. The four women killed in the Atlanta spas were Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

