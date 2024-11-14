Florida beach worker makes gruesome discovery after human head washes ashore

A human head that washed ashore on a South Florida beach this week belonged to a man whose identity remains unknown, police said.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The head was found Tuesday morning on the beach on Key Biscayne, an island just off the Miami coast.

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators are also working to determine how the man died.

No other remains have been located, police told NBC News.