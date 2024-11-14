Florida

Florida beach worker makes gruesome discovery after human head washes ashore

Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains.

A human head that washed ashore on a South Florida beach this week belonged to a man whose identity remains unknown, police said.

The head was found Tuesday morning on the beach on Key Biscayne, an island just off the Miami coast.

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities.

Investigators are also working to determine how the man died.

No other remains have been located, police told NBC News.

