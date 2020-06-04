New York Times Says Senator’s Op-ed Didn’t Meet Standards

The New York Times said a controversial op-ed it published by Republican Senator Tom Cotton that advocated the use of federal troops to quell demonstrations did not meet its standards.

The Times reported Thursday evening that it had reviewed how Sen. Tom Cotton’s “Send in the Troops” editorial came to be published online and in the paper. “This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards,” a Times spokeswoman said in a statement.

The decision came after a day of protests by Times staffers who believed the editorial was insensitive in the midst of nationwide protests about police mistreatment of black Americans after last week's death of George Floyd.

The Arkansas Republican's piece remained on the Times' website Thursday evening.

Changes would be made, including expanding fact-checks and reducing its use of op-eds, which are opinion essays submitted by outside contributors not on a newspaper’s editorial board, Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said.

Cotton’s piece was posted online two days after a peaceful demonstration outside the White House was cleared with tear gas and flash bangs, clearing the way for President Donald Trump to stage a photo-op outside a nearby church.

Some Times staffers called in sick to protest the decision to publish Cotton’s piece, and many voiced their criticism of the piece on social media.