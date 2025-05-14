Listeria risk prompts health alert for ready-to-eat chicken, bacon wraps

A public health alert has been issued for ready-to-eat chicken and bacon wrap products distributed in the region, including in Connecticut, because of possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

They said a recall was not requested because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the chicken and bacon ranch wrap products were produced on May 2.

These products are subject to the public health alert:

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Big Y quick easy meals CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP” with “Sell By 05/07/2025” and lot code 25122.

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap” with “Sell Through 05/07/2025” and lot code 25122.

The products have establishment number “P34657” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to distributors in Massachusetts and New York and then distributed to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, according to the FDA.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the problem was discovered when a state public health official notified them of a product sample that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, but there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Market 32 and Price Chopper said they are issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on Rachael’s Food Corporation-produced items, including select Market 32 by Price Chopper brand pre-made Chicken Wraps located in the deli/food fare section – Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Chicken, and Chicken Bacon Ranch – with UPC codes: 4173500762 (Caesar), 4173500763 (Buffalo), and 4173505513 (Bacon Ranch).

Market 32 and Price Chopper said many of their customers who bought the items have already been contacted through their recall notification program. Customers who purchased and still have the affected products should return them to their local Market 32 or Price Chopper store for a full refund.

