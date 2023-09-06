HARTFORD

2 police officers hospitalized after crash involving cruiser in Hartford, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after a car crash involving a police cruiser in Hartford late Wednesday night.

A heavy police presence can be seen on a portion of Asylum Avenue at the intersection of Cogswell Street.

Authorities told NBC Connecticut that a police cruiser was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Two officers were taken to St. Francis Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A police presence could be seen at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
A portion of Asylum Avenue remained blocked off for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

It appears as though a police cruiser crashed into some shrubs. It's unknown if there are any other injuries or if any arrests have been made.

