HEINZ announces the debut of six, new limited-time Sauce Drops. With the help of viral sensations who know a little something about 15 minutes in the spotlight – Rebecca Black, Kyle Craven (AKA “Bad Luck Brian”) and singing competition sensation William Hung – HEINZ will “drop” one sauce per month at select restaurants across the U.S., giving each exotic and mouthwatering creation its 15 minutes of flavor.

Seventy percent of consumers consider themselves adventurous eaters and seek a greater variety of flavors from their favorite restaurants and brands. Inspired by these fan desires, the HEINZ Sauce Drops are designed to deliver on people’s hunger for uniqueness, as each provides an elevated flavor dipping experience unlike anything HEINZ has ever created.

The HEINZ Limited-Time Sauce flavors include:

HEINZ Yuzu Wasabi: Creamy with bright citrus notes and a surprising bite

HEINZ Black Garlic Ranch: A unique and intense experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the smoothness of ranch

HEINZ Creamy Chimichurri: A traditional combination of herbs (parsley, oregano, cilantro) in a thick dipping sauce with a slight tang and bright herby punch

HEINZ Brewery Mustard: Pub-style grainy mustard sauce with an ale aroma and hoppy background

HEINZ Hatch Chili Ranch: A spicy smoky sauce enhanced with Southwest chilies

HEINZ Harissa Aioli: A smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat and a North African/Middle Eastern flair

“As a consumer obsessed brand at the forefront of food culture, we want to hijack fans’ behavior as they seek out new and unique flavors at their favorite restaurants,” said Diane Mays Doty, Associate Brand Manager, HEINZ Away from Home. “Taking a page from the popular ‘drop culture,’ these Sauce Drops allow us to push portfolio boundaries with explorative flavors, while also allowing us to receive real-time fan feedback to inform what we bring to shelves nationwide.”

Each limited-time sauce is crafted for a variety of dipping occasions, pairing especially well with the crispy, savory taste of fried chicken. Kicking off today with the “Rebecca Black Garlic Ranch” drop, the sauces will be available at famous American chicken joints, including Parson’s Chicken & Fish locations in Chicago, Sticky’s Finger Joint locations in New York and New Jersey, and Abner's Famous Chicken locations in Tennessee and Mississippi.

Every month, HEINZ and one of the stars will take to social media to announce which of the six sauces will be dropping next.

The launch of the HEINZ Limited-Time Sauces Drops comes on the heels of HEINZ Remix, the first customizable digital sauce dispenser, and the brand’s new global creative platform "It Has to be Heinz”. As Kraft Heinz’s larger transformation reinvigorates HEINZ with new ambition and purpose, the new platform is rooted in the irrational love it inspires – from real fans’ personal love affairs with the brand, to the undeniable love and care its products are made with.

To learn more about the HEINZ limited-time Sauce Drops and track availability, fans can follow @HEINZ on Instagram and @HEINZ_us on TikTok. Fans can also visit www.heinz.com/15minutesofflavor to be the first to know about future sauce drops, full list of restaurant location and to play the new ‘15 Minutes of Flavor’ memory game.