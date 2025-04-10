New York City
Live updates: Watch press conference after 6 killed in Hudson tour helicopter crash

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed all six people pulled from the helicopter crash have died

By Marc Santia and Jonathan Dienst

What to Know

  • A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday
  • A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
  • Six people, three adults and three children, were pulled from the water and pronounced dead a short time later, Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.
  • Three law enforcement sources say the helicopter is believed to have been a tour charter flying along the Hudson at the time of the crash. A cause is under investigation.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, NYPD said on Thursday afternoon. Follow live updates below.

