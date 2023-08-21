Crime and Courts

‘Hell on wheels' teen who killed boyfriend and his friend in crash sentenced to 15 years to life

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was sentenced Monday in the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and his friend Davion Flanagan, 19

Mackenzie Shirilla cries as she is found guilty of murder in the death of her boyfriend in Cleveland on Aug. 14.
The Ohio teenager dubbed "hell on wheels" — who was convicted of intentionally crashing her car at 100 mph into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend — was sentenced to two concurrent 15 years to life sentences Monday.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, faced life in prison after she was convicted in a bench trial on Aug. 14 on 12 counts, including murder, for the July 2022 crash.

Shirilla, then 17, drove without braking into a brick building in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville. Her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and his friend Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret said at Shirilla’s verdict: “She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death.”

