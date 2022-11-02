Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball

Powerball $1.20 Billion
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with a red Powerball of 23.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in lottery history.

Powerball Coverage:

Powerball 2 hours ago

If You Win $1.2 Billion Powerball Prize, Consider Taking 29-Year Annuity Option Instead of Cash

Powerball 12 hours ago

How NOT to Choose Your Numbers: 4th-Largest Lotto Jackpot Ever on Table Tonight

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. The jackpot for tonight's winner has a cash value of $596.7 million. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million.

The Powerball draws winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us