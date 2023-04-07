Here's Everything You Need to Know About Saturday's UConn Parade

The state is holding a parade and rally on Saturday to honor the University of Connecticut men's basketball team for their NCAA Championship win.

The parade is to congratulate the team for winning its fifth men's basketball national title. UConn won 76-59 over San Diego State in Houston, Texas.

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. and several road closures will be in place downtown.

Road Closures

Rally Area Trumbull Street to Church Street From 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Hartford 21 residents can use the garage until 11 a.m. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed

Capitol Area: Trinity Street from Capitol/Elm Elm Street from Pulaski Circle From approximately 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parade Route: State Capitol to Trinity Street, north on Trinity Street, east on Jewell Street, north on Trumbull Street to the front of the XL Center Roads adjacent to the parade route will have closures From approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.



Parking

All Hartford Parking Authority, and most Propark and LAZ Parking-managed properties in the parade's vicinity will be $5.

You can park on the street for free on Saturdays. However, on-street parking along the parade route and near the rally will be off-limits.

Speakers

The people below are expected to address fans at the rally following the parade.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

UConn President Radenka Maric

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

UConn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley

UConn student-athlete Jordan Hawkins

UConn student-athlete Andre Jackson, Jr.

UConn student-athlete Adama Sanogo

Parade Line-Up

The below list is in order and is subject to change.

Hartford Police Department Color Guard

UConn Fire Truck

Hartford Business Improvement District

Magic Soul Drumline

American Medical Response

Hartford HealthCare

Fine Fettle Dispensary

Delta Dental

WDRC 102.9, The Whale

Fly By Night Jugglers & Stilt Walkers

Hartford Distributors, Inc.

Dunkin'

CT Realtors

Miller Lite

Coca-Cola

Waterbury Career Academy High School Band Drum Line & Drill Team

People's Bank

Eversource

Two Roads Brewing

Hartford Athletic

UConn Health

Key Bank

New England Honda

Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp.

CT Army National Guard

LAZ Parking

Mohegan Sun

Bear's Smokehouse Barbecue

ESPN Radio

Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps

U.S. Senatorial and Congressional Legislators

Connecticut Legislators

UConn Police

UConn Cheerleaders, Mascot, and Jonathan the Husky

UConn Pep Band

UConn Men's Basketball Team, Coaches, Director of Athletics David Benedict

After the parade, a rally will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street. It is expected to begin around 12 p.m. You can find out more details about the parade and rally here.

CT Transit could have temporary route changes during the parade and rally. For the most up-to-date information, visit their website and click on Alerts.