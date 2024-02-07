Creating your own unique spin on a Burger King Whopper can turn into a million-dollar idea.

As part of the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, Burger King is asking guests to submit the ingredients of their dream Whopper sandwich for a chance to win a $1 million prize and their creations sold at the fast-food chain nationwide for a limited time.

Whether you have a sweet or savory tooth, Burger King wants you to have it your way as more than 200,000 possible customized combinations exist, according to the chain’s site.

How do you enter the Million Dollar Whopper Contest?

Burger King is asking fans to visit BK.com/MDW or the BK Ap (no purchase necessary) to submit their Whopper combination between now through Sunday, March 17.

Submitters can follow the prompts and create their sandwiches with up to eight featured toppings.

After submitting their Whopper creation, an artificial intelligence (A.I.) preview of their creation will appear and users can personalize the background or even create a jingle. The final image can then be shared across social media platforms.

Once you enter, users can claim a free Whopper with a $1 purchase in the offers tab of their BK app.

How will a winner of the Million Dollar Whopper Contest be selected?

Burger King said later this year three Whopper sandwich combos will be selected by contest judges and those three creators will be invited to the Burger King headquarters in Miami.

Creators will then have the chance to refine their contests before appearing on menus across the country for a limited time later this year.

Guests will then have the chance to try the three Whoppers and vote on their favorite.

The winner will win the contest and take home the $1 million prize.