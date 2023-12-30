When the new year arrives, travelers who use a driver's license to fly domestically won't have to worry.

A driver's license will be an acceptable form of identification for domestic flights and entrance to secure federal buildings for another year and around 5 months.

That will change come May 7, 2025 -- the federal REAL ID deadline. While previously set for May 3, 2023, it was moved once again in December 2022 following numerous pandemic-related extensions, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Once the new deadline is reached, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Designated by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But officials say not everyone needs a REAL ID. A valid U.S. passport is also a compliant REAL ID document, officials previously said, and can be used to fly domestically after the deadline.

Here's what to know about getting a REAL ID, and why you'll soon need some version of a REAL ID to board a domestic flight.

What's a REAL ID and why might I need one?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, "establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards."

The act was originally scheduled to go into effect Oct. 19, 2021. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the deadline was extended to May 7, 2025. On that date, the act will be adopted in all 50 states.

How do I know if I should get a REAL ID?

Residents are not required to get a REAL ID. However, they may serve as a more convenient form of identification when you travel domestically or visit a federal facility or U.S. military base.

For instance, if you ever travel by plane domestically, you might want to consider getting a REAL ID. If you don't have one, beginning May 7, 2025, you'll need to use either a current U.S. Passport or passport card at the airport's TSA security checkpoint.

If you're traveling internationally, a REAL ID will not be an acceptable form of identification. In that case, you must use a passport.

How do I obtain a REAL ID?

According to the Secretary of State's office, here's exactly what you need:

Either a U.S. birth certificate or a U.S. passport. An employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Some examples are: an SSN card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Some examples are: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Account numbers must be visible. Proof of your signature. Some examples are: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check or current state ID.

How long does it take to get a REAL ID?

After filling out a REAL ID application and providing the proper documents, you'll immediately receive a temporary, paper REAL ID.

However, that temporary REAL ID will not be an acceptable form of identification at TSA checkpoints. In order to fly, you'll need a permanent REAL ID, or a U.S. Passport or passport card.

A permanent REAL ID card will be mailed to you within 15 business days, according to the state.

Do I need a REAL ID if I have a valid U.S. Passport or Passport Card?

If you have a valid U.S. passport or passport card, you may not need a REAL ID, and residents are not required to get one. However, REAL ID's may serve as a more convenient form of identification when you travel domestically or visit a federal facility or U.S. military base.