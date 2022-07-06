Illinois Parade Shooting: Suspect to Appear in Court Wednesday

The 21-year-old alleged gunman suspected of firing more than 70 rounds Monday during Highland Park's Fourth of July Parade is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to authorities.

The suspect faces seven counts of first-degree murder with many more criminal charges to come, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Tuesday.

“These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against [the suspect]. Dozens more charges centered around each of the victims,” which Rinehart said included those struck by bullets and those that suffered psychological damage.

The seven counts announced Tuesday would, if convicted, carry a mandatory sentence of life without parole, Rinehart said.

Rinehart noted in his press conference that his office will ask the court to hold Robert Crimo III without bail. (NOTE: NBC 5 will not be naming the suspect going forward in this story).

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the suspect had legally purchased a high-powered rifle before he climbed a fire escape at a business along the suburban Chicago parade route and fired more than 70 times from the rooftop.

A 21-year-old arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

"We do believe [the suspect] pre-planned this attack for several weeks," Covelli said. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers."

Authorities said a gun found at the scene and another rifle found in the vehicle he was driving at the time he was arrested were registered in his name and legally purchased, but a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police Had Prior Contacts With The Suspect

Monday's shooting happened less than three years after police went to the suspect's home following a call from a family member who said he was threatening “to kill everyone” there.

At that time, Sgt. Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time, in September 2019.

Police in April 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by the suspect, Covelli said.

The suspect legally purchased the rifle used in the attack in Illinois within the past year, Covelli said. In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

Illinois state police, who issue gun owners’ licenses, said the gunman applied for a license in December 2019, when he was 19. His father sponsored his application.

At the time “there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger” and deny the application, state police said in a statement.

State police say that the suspect passed a series of background checks, and no criminal charges aside from a citation for possession of tobacco by a minor were found on his record.

Parents of Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Issue Statement Through Attorneys

The family of the suspect accused in Monday’s shooting on Tuesday released a statement, saying that their “hearts, thoughts and prayers” go out to the community after the tragedy.

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own,” the parents said. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody.”

According to attorney Steve Greenberg, his firm has been retained by the family to represent both the suspect and his parents following the shooting, which left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.

Greenberg, who has represented numerous clients in high-profile cases, including singer R. Kelly, says that Tom Durkin and Josh Herman will represent the suspect in court.