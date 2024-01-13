Home completely destroyed by fire in Newmarket

A home was completely destroyed by a fire in Newmarket, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Authorities say they responded to reports of a structure fire at 1 Lafeyette St. at around 11:23 p.m.

When they arrived, both the attached garage and most of the home were involved in the fire and the home was a total loss.

Knocking down the fire was handled by multiple fire departments from the area.