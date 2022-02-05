Home Depot Worker Arrested for Passing Nearly $400K in Counterfeit Money

A Home Depot employee has been arrested for swapping out $387,500 of the store’s cash with counterfeit money, the U.S. Secret Service said in a news release Friday.

Adrian Jean Pineda worked as a vault associate in a store in Tempe, Arizona — where he was responsible for preparing cash from registers for bank deposits, a process that included counting cash and sealing cash bags for transfer and deposit to a Wells Fargo bank.

According to a criminal complaint, Pineda had been taking money from the deposits and replacing it with counterfeit currency during his shifts.

The Home Depot store reported losing $387,500 between January 2018 to January 2022 due to receiving counterfeit notes in their cash deposits, the U.S. Secret Service said.

