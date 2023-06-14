UConn student shot, killed during attempted marijuana robbery in Conn.:PD

A University of Connecticut student has died after being shot during an attempted marijuana robbery in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to High Street at Walnut Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after getting a report of a crash.

When police arrived, emergency crews said they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, of Windsor, with gunshot wounds outside of the vehicle.

Langs-Myers was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Lang-Myers was a UConn student.

"I hear he was a UConn student. Yeah. I also believe that he's never been in trouble before. So unfortunate," Boisvert said.

"It's horrible, it's horrible. It's horrible when anybody dies. This is [homicide] number 12 for the year," Boisvert added.

At the crash scene, authorities said there was quite a bit of marijuana around the vehicle. Police believe the robbery of marijuana was the motive for the shooting.

A passenger who was in the vehicle was not harmed and has spoken with police.

Investigators said they used the C4 cameras to back track the vehicle. They determined the vehicle had been on Brook Street prior to the crash.

"To be honest with you, in this case the camera system helped pretty well with that. The officers were able to get over there quickly and establish where this shooting actually occurred," Boisvert said.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting on Brook Street. Officers said they are working on some pretty strong leads to determine a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.