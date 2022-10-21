Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up

A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street for a robbery complaint around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. Officers ended up finding a deceased man, who was taken to the medical examiner's office, police said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are working with local, state and federal agencies on the investigation. Authorities don't believe there is a threat to the public.

Still, some people in the area have been shaken up amid the murder investigation.

"We've been seriously thinking about possibly moving out. We're gonna wait and see how things go. If this continues at this rate, we're pretty sure to look for another place," Joseph Cyr, who lives in the River Street area, told News Center Maine.

Authorities have not released additional details, including the name of the man killed and the manner in which he died.