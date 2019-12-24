Hong Kong

Hong Kong Clashes Resume in Shopping Centers, Streets

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending

Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned in Santa Claus hats, as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations look set to move into the new year.

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a number of demonstrators.

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

U.S. & World

Chuck Schumer 9 hours ago

Trump Lashes Out as Impeachment Trial Stuck in Limbo

Michael Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Bloomberg Campaign Vendor Used Prison Labor to Make Calls

Sunday's protests were focused on the city's mainly working class Mong Kok district. In response, police ran down suspected protesters in shopping malls and on subway trains.

This article tagged under:

Hong KongChina
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us