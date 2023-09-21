food & drink

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is back after short-lived name change

The previous name change was not great, to be quite frank

By The Associated Press

Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile parked
NBC10 Philadelphia

Some names are just the wurst.

Just four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, the one-of-a-kind wiener on wheels is reverting to the original.

Oscar Mayer announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Frankmobile is toast. The Wienermobile rides again.

The name change announced by The Kraft Heinz Company in May was meant to pay homage to the brand's 100% beef franks and their new recipe.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For fans of the original name, the change was, frankly, ridiculous.

“It’s been a franktastic summer!” the Instagram post said. “But like you, we missed this BUNderful icon. Help us welcome back the Wienermobile!”

U.S. & World

food & drink 41 mins ago

Uber Eats to begin accepting Food Stamps as part of new initiatives to help consumers save money

Ohio 2 hours ago

Video shows officer repeatedly discussed charging 11-year-old victim with child sexual abuse offense

Oscar Mayer was headquartered in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, for nearly 100 years before it moved to Chicago in 2015. The first Weinermobile was created in 1936, and it has gone through several iterations since then.

Those who drive the Wienermobile around to promotional events are known as Hotdoggers, and Oscar Mayer was looking to hire some earlier this year. Perhaps the most famous Hotdogger is former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who drove the Wienermobile one summer while in college.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

food & drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us