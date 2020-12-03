Sean Patrick Maloney

House Dems Pick Openly Gay Lawmaker to Lead Campaign Arm

Maloney will become the first LGBTQ person to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

House Intelligence Committee Holds Hearing On Impeachment Inquiry Of President Trump
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democrats picked Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney on Thursday to lead their campaign organization into the 2022 elections.

Maloney, who in 2013 became the first openly gay member of Congress from New York, will now become the first LGBTQ person to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which helps to recruit House candidates, raise money and provide campaign guidance.

“I’m honored and humbled to earn the trust of my colleagues to lead the @DCCC at this pivotal moment in history,” Maloney, who won his fifth term last month, wrote on Twitter. “Now, it’s time for House Democrats to unite and go forward together. We need a unified front to win in 2022. We will protect this majority ... for the people.”

