impeachment

House Judiciary Chair Nadler Says Impeachment Articles Will ‘Presumably’ Be Introduced This Week

Nadler's comments come as the House inquiry shifts into a new gear after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly directed committee chairmen last week to move forward

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday that his panel will "presumably" present articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week, NBC News reports.

"We’ll bring articles of impeachment presumably before the committee at some point later in the week,” Nadler, D-N.Y., said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

On Monday, the committee will hear from both Democrats and Republicans on the Intelligence Committee about the findings from their investigation into allegations that the president led a campaign to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the top Democrats running for president in 2020.

U.S. & World

President Donald Trump 16 hours ago

WATCH: House Judiciary Panel Holds Hearing on Impeachment Evidence

SUPREME COURT 6 hours ago

Supreme Court Leaves Kentucky’s Ultrasound Law in Place

Nadler said that congressional leaders haven't finalized many of the key details of what may be included in any impeachment articles, saying that there are still significant "consultations" to come between committee members, House Democrats and Democratic leaders before they are finalized.

Get more at NBC News

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald TrumpJerry Nadler
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us