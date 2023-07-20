airlines

House passes bill that would raise retirement age for pilots to 67

The Senate still needs to pass its own version of the bill before the current authorization expires on Sept. 30

FILE - American Airlines pilot captain Pete Gamble, left, and first officer John Konstanzer conduct a pre-flight check before taking off from Dallas Fort Worth airport on Dec. 2, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas.
The House voted Thursday to pass legislation that would reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency that oversees commercial airlines and airports, for the next five years.

Lawmakers approved the bill, called the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which included a provision to raise the retirement age for pilots from 65 to 67 amid a major pilot shortage, in a 351-69 vote.

The effort to raise the retirement age was met with some opposition within the chamber from lawmakers who thought the move could endanger pilot standards and passenger safety. But the Rules Committee blocked an amendment that would have stopped the change.

"America has always been the gold standard in aviation, and this bill ensures that we remain the world leader," House Transportation Committee Chairman Sam Graves, R-Mo., said in a statement.

